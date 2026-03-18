Odisha assembly disrupted over hospital fire; BJD demands minister’s resignation

The Odisha legislative assembly witnessed tumultuous scenes on Wednesday as members of the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) disrupted the Question Hour, demanding the resignation of state health minister Mukesh Mahaling over the recent fire at SCB Medical College and Hospital that claimed 12 lives. BJD MLAs stage a protest against the state health department during the budget session of the Odisha assembly on Wednesday. (PTI)

Escalating their protest, BJD MLAs carried a symbolic bier within the assembly premises and raised chants of “Ram Nam Satya Hai” to signify the “death” of the health department. Amid the uproar, the Speaker adjourned proceedings first till 11.30am and later till 4pm.

BJD MLA Arun Sahoo alleged a complete collapse of the healthcare system, stating that the department had been in a “coma” and had now “died”. He further claimed that the department had ceased to function and that there was a breakdown of justice in the state.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back, accusing the Opposition of politicising the tragedy. BJP MLA Manas Dutta termed the incident unfortunate and said Chief Minister Mohan Majhi had already ordered a judicial inquiry, while Health Minister Mahaling had made a statement in the House.

A day earlier, leader of opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who had visited the hospital after the incident, had sought the minister’s resignation. Calling the fire not merely an accident but a reflection of “crumbling safety standards” at a premier state-run hospital, he alleged that administrative negligence led to the deaths of patients who had come seeking treatment. While welcoming a judicial probe, Patnaik said it did not absolve the political leadership of responsibility.

Leader of the Congress in the House, Ramachandra Kadam, also demanded the minister’s resignation, stating that condolences alone were insufficient and the government must be held accountable for ensuring patient safety.