Odisha boy dies, 4 family members hospitalised in suspected food poisoning case

A 13-year-old boy died Saturday, and four other family members were hospitalised after falling ill in Odisha’s Kendrapara district in a suspected case of food poisoning, health officials said.

The family was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack/ (Representative Image/iStock)

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Post-mortem reports are awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death, authorities said.

The deceased is Swadhin Senapati, a Class VII student from Kupuni village under Pattamundai block who died while undergoing treatment at a Cuttack hospital.

According to his relatives, the family developed severe vomiting, diarrhoea and discomfort late Friday evening shortly after consuming food at home, with symptoms worsening rapidly through the night.

“They suddenly fell ill and their condition deteriorated very fast,” said Malaya Senapati, a family member, adding that the family consumed watermelon before the incident.

Also Read:Teen dies after consuming watermelon in Chhattisgarh; investigation underway to determine cause

The family was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment, where doctors declared Swadhin dead.

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{{^usCountry}} Health authorities said the precise cause of the illness remained unclear, though food poisoning was suspected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health authorities said the precise cause of the illness remained unclear, though food poisoning was suspected. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The chief district medical officer (CDMO) said prima facie evidence pointed to food poisoning, possibly linked to stale food consumed by the family. According to preliminary findings, the family had eaten food cooked earlier in the day, including a curry made of Malabar spinach, authorities said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief district medical officer (CDMO) said prima facie evidence pointed to food poisoning, possibly linked to stale food consumed by the family. According to preliminary findings, the family had eaten food cooked earlier in the day, including a curry made of Malabar spinach, authorities said. {{/usCountry}}

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