Odisha cabinet approves 10 GW ingot wafer and 5 GW solar cell plant

The Odisha government on Friday approved a 10 GW ingot-wafer and 5 GW solar cell manufacturing in the state with a proposed investment of ₹10,000 crore. The project will be set up in Tata SEZ in Gopalpur. (@MohanMOdisha)

The development comes two days after Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu-led government cleared a greenfield 10 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of ₹6,675 crore by Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd.

The Odisha cabinet, which met on Friday, chaired by chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved the project that will be the first-of-its-kind upstream solar manufacturing facility in the state. The project will be developed in two phases with an overall capacity of 10 GW ingot-wafer and 5 GW solar cell manufacturing and is expected to generate over 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, including high-skill jobs. The project will be set up in Tata SEZ in Gopalpur.

The facility is expected to strengthen the upstream solar value chain in Odisha, reduce dependence on imports of critical solar components and support India’s target of achieving 100 GW domestic solar module manufacturing capacity by 2030.

The Odisha Ground-Mounted Solar Potential Assessment 2024 by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) estimates Odisha’s solar potential at 138 GW.