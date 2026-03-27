Odisha fast track court sentences man to death for rape of minor girl

A special court in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Thursday sentenced a 30-year-old man to death for raping a minor girl and trying to murder her in 2021. Nahak, a resident of Manasila village had raped the minor on November 21, 2021 on the pretext of taking her for fishing. (Representative file photo)

Rohitlal Panda, judge of fast track Pocso court at Berhampur sentenced Keshaba Nahak alias Kesha to death under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Sections 376 (2)(F) and 376 (A) (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the death penalty to the convict is subject to confirmation by the Orissa High Court.

The court also sentenced Nahak to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a penalty of ₹50,000 on him under Section 307 of the IPC. He has also been awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) under Section 363 of the IPC.

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Nahak, a resident of Manasila village had raped the minor on November 21, 2021 on the pretext of taking her for fishing. After sexually assaulting, Nahak tried to strangle her. However, he left her after she fell unconscious. The minor girl regained consciousness at a hospital after treatment. Based on a complaint lodged by the family of the victim, police had registered a case.

The court also ordered the district legal service authority to pay the minor ₹5 lakh as compensation.