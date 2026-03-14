Juvenile held for sexually assaulting 12-year-old boy found dead in Barnala

Police have apprehended a 16-year-old boy for sexually assaulting his 12-year-old friend who was found dead on farmland near Naiwala road in Barnala on March 11. The 12-year-old boy was found dead on farmland near Naiwala road in Barnala on March 11. (iStock)

While the cause of death remains uncertain, police probe revealed the boy was sexually assaulted, leading to the juvenile’s arrest.

Barnala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh said the boy’s naked body was recovered from a water tank on the farmland on March 11. Following preliminary investigation, police found that his 16-year-old friend, a resident of Sandhu Patti, Barnala, sexually assaulted him.

Following a statement by the deceased’s father, the juvenile was booked under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The DSP said the body had been sent to AIIMS, Bathinda, and further action will be taken based on the autopsy report. The matter remains under probe.