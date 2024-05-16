Odisha: Four labourers killed in separate cave-in accidents

Four labourers were killed in two separate incidents after soil at a construction site and stones at a quarry caved-in in Jajpur district of Odisha. Representational image.

In Rahansa village of Jajpur’s Binjharpur district, three labourers from Tamil Nadu and Bihar were killed after a heap of soil caved in on them while they were laying pipelines for a construction company on late on Wednesday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The labourers were rescued by locals and rushed to Binjharpur community health centre. Later, they were shifted to the district hospital in Jajpur where they were declared dead.

In a separate incident in Dankari stone quarry of Dharmashala block in the same district, a labourer was buried under a pile of stones while quarrying work was underway on Wednesday night.

A contractor from Andhra Pradesh was undertaking stone quarrying with the help of excavators when the mishap happened. Two more labourers are feared trapped under the stones.