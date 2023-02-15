Odisha leader of Opposition booked for allegedly assaulting woman inspector

Leader of opposition in Odisha Assembly and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaynarayan Mishra has been booked over allegations of outraging modesty of a woman police inspector and obstructing her from discharging duty following a scuffle between them on Wednesday.

Mishra allegedly assaulting woman police inspector in charge (IIC) Anita Pradhan of Dhanupali police station of Sambalpur district when he was leading a rally of party workers on Wednesday protesting deterioration in law and order situation in the state in the context of murder of health minister Naba Kishore Das last month.

Mishra and other BJP workers were stopped by police when they attempted to gherao the collector’s office following which Mishra is alleged to have slapped the inspector.

The inspector said that she was trying to move aside when a group of BJP male workers advanced towards the collector’s office. “I came face-to-face with the MLA, who asked me for my credentials. He then started hurling abuses at me which I protested. I was taken aback when the MLA slapped and pushed me,” said Pradhan, who lodged a case under Sections 354, 353, 332, 294 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

Mishra, however, said the police were misbehaving with the women BJP members and when he went to the police to ask about the matter, the IIC stamped on his feet and pushed him. “When I told the inspector that she is the same person who is involved in corruption, she again pushed me. If a police inspector can push the leader of Opposition, then the high-handedness of the police department can be easily gauged,” he said.

Mishra said the BJP workers were there to protest against the deteriorating law and order situation. “This incident clearly indicates the prevailing atmosphere in the state. I suspect that she might have acted at someone’s behest,” he alleged. Sambalpur superintendent of police (SP) Battula Gangadhar said he has sought a report on the incident on the basis of which an inquiry will be conducted and accordingly action will be taken.

Demanding his removal from the post of leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly ahead of the Budget session, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra said Mishra is a habitual offender with 14 cases, including murder, against him for which he also had been to jail. “He is known for threatening and assaulting people. Today, he again assaulted an on-duty police officer. The video of this shocking assault is there for all to see. The BJP should immediately remove him from the post of leader of Opposition. Also, Odisha BJP and the MLA should apologise to 4.5 crore people of Odisha, especially the women,” she said.