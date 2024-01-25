Odisha Lokayukta files complaint with vigilance court for ‘false’ charges

Bhubaneswar: TheOdisha Lokayukta has filed a complaint with a vigilance court against a person for levelling false allegations of corruption against two engineers working in Bhubaneswar rural works division. The two engineers submitted photographs of the road indicating that it was in a good condition

Jnanaranjan Dash in May last year lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta alleging that Bhubaneswar rural works division’s superintending engineer Ashok Behera and assistant executive engineer Prakash Pal defalcated funds from the amount allocated for construction of a road from Jamujhari to Guptapada in Khurda district. Dash alleged that substandard materials were used for its construction and the two engineers misappropriated a sizeable amount from the ₹5 lakh sanctioned for construction of the road.

The two engineers submitted photographs of the road that indicated it was in a good condition. The Lokayukta order said on September 30, Dash sent a petition through his lawyer to withdraw his complaint against the two engineers.

Following this, an order was passed in the Lokayukta office to proceed against Dash under Section 46 (1) of Lokayukta Act, 2014, by filing a complaint against him in the Vigilance court in Bhubaneswar.

Das, however, said he has filed another application before the Lokayukta seeking to pursue the complaint. “The Lokayukta’s investigation wing did not do proper inquiry. I still have the proof against the two engineers,” he said.