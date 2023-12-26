Odisha man accused of killing his mother-in-law in Chennai 28 years ago arrested

A man who had killed his mother-in-law in Chennai 28 years ago following filing of divorce suit by his wife was arrested from Berhampur railway station on Tuesday. The man stayed in various locations to avoid arrest. He was held on Tuesday while he was trying to escape again.

Police officials said Harihara Pattjoshi (51) was arrested by a team of cops from Chennai as well as Gosaninuagaon police station of Berhampur after a week’s cat-and-mouse game and a close watch on his suspected hideouts. “After a gruelling one week , the police team was able to find Pattajoshi hiding in an area under Gosaninuagaon PS (police station) area. He was arrested while he was trying to escape again near the railway station,” said Berhampur superintendent of polcie (SP), Vivek M Saravana.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Pattajoshi, who was working at a printing press of an advertising company in Chennai in 1994, fell in love with Indira, 21, who worked as a Telemarketing executive in another company. They met during work related assignments, fell in love and got married in July 1994. However, both started staying separately after a few months of their marriage and had applied for divorce.

On August 9, 1995, Pattjoshi attacked his wife, brother-in-law Karthik and mother-in-law Rama(48) with a knife at their Nangnallur residence in Chennai. In the attack, Rama died while his wife and brother-in-law were grievously injured. A murder case was registered at Adambakkam police station, but Pattjoshi fled Chennai after that.

Since 1995 , Pattajoshi stayed in various locations throughout Odisha and also in Surat. Initially he was hiding in a friend’s house in Aska where he met another woman and married her in 2001. He has a daughter from his second marriage. Later he worked in a spices factory in Berhampur, later as a salesman in a Bajaj insurance company in Kendrapara and a manager in chit fund company in Berhampur. During the last 28 years, multiple police teams conducted raid at Berhampur and nearby places, but he could not be arrested as he would change his home and job.

A week ago, a four member police team from Chennai’s Adambakkam police station headed by a sub-inspector reached Gosaninuagaon police station and sought help of the Berhampur police. A 10-member team headed by Gosaninuagaon inspector Smruti worked in close coordination and watched all suspected locations.