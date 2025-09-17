Odisha plants over 1 crore saplings on PM Modi’s 75th birthday

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Tuesday surpassed its target of planting 75 lakh saplings under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ initiative, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday. Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi with NCC cadets during sapling plantation in Bhubaneswar. (PTI)

The state planted over 1.04 crore saplings across 30 districts and 30,025 sites, an official said, adding that the target of planting 75 lakh saplings was crossed before 2 pm on Wednesday.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who joined a plantation programme at a Bhubaneswar college along with other senior ministers, called the effort a “people’s movement.”

“This reflects our commitment to honour Mother Earth and ensure a greener future for Odisha on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of PM Narendra Modi,” he said.

The plantation drive, part of the national initiative Seva Parv 2025 held from September 17 to October 2, mobilised government departments, volunteers, and local communities.

The agriculture department alone accounted for 23 lakh saplings, while the police launched parallel drives in districts under director general of police (DGP) Y B Khurania.

“Saplings must grow into trees. Our focus is also on industrial belts like Jharsuguda, Talcher, and Kalinga Nagar, and in drought-prone regions,” forest and climate change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said.

The green campaign ran alongside other welfare initiatives. Health minister Mukesh Mahaling launched *Healthy Women, Empowered Families*, a state-wide programme to digitally track women’s health and conduct over 29,000 screening camps for cancer, malnutrition, and other issues, targeting 2 crore women.

Deputy CM Pravati Parida led celebrations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s Subhadra Yojana, while Awas Diwas was marked with housing fairs across districts to promote the completion of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) homes and schemes like PM Suryaghar.