Odisha police may question actor Govinda in alleged fake cryptocurrency case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police may interrogate Bollywood actor Govinda in connection with a ₹1,000 crore fake cryptocurrency scam.

The EOW had last month busted the fake cryptocurrency scheme arresting the mastermind. (PTI file photo)

Officials of Economic Offences Wing of Odisha police said the actor, who had attended a promotional event of Solar Techno Alliance (STA-Token), a multi-level marketing scheme which advertised itself as a cryptocurrency, in Goa on July 30 may be summoned.

“We may summon him to Bhubaneswar for interrogation or a team may visit him in Mumbai to question him about this association STA’s grand function in Goa. Govinda had released a promo in July and promoted the company in some videos,” said EOW deputy superintendent of police Sasmita Sahoo.

“His exact role in the case can be ascertained only after investigation. He may be made a witness in the case”, she added.

The EOW had last month busted the fake cryptocurrency scheme STA and arrested the 40-year-old mastermind Gurtej Singh Sidhu, a 40-year-old man from Punjab.

Unlike the popular cryptocurrencies, STA actually worked like a multi level marketing scheme where new investors were supposed to get new investors to keep it running.

Investors were promised that they would earn between $20 to $3,000 per day if they joined the scheme and get STA Crypto Tokens which they can hold for five years and get more money in return.

Sidhu has been charged with cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under sections of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Banning Act.

EOW officials said they are now looking for the STA heads of states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab and Rajasthan.

“More and more people who were cheated of their hard-earned money are coming forward to lodge complaint against their topline members. Once we establish the money trail between gullible investors and the STA, we would submit chargesheet,” said an EOW official.