Odisha school siege ends: ‘Bow and arrow’ man apprehended after 4 days

A tribal man in Sundargarh district of Odisha, who had taken siege of an upper primary school since Saturday terrorising people with bow and arrow, was nabbed by the police on Wednesday evening, ending a four-day-long stand-off. Dhani Munda, the man who took siege of an Odisha school. (Sourced photo)

Dhani Munda had taken over the Badjal upper primary school in Bonai area of Sundargarh since Saturday evening, with a 10-page letter demanding ₹100 crore.

Munda climbed onto the roof of the Badajala school four days ago, armed with bows and arrows, and started threatening people, and even attacked the headmaster, injuring him on the head.

On Tuesday, Suresh Chandra Pradhan, the inspector-in-charge of Mahulapada police station sustained injuries after he was shot at by Munda with an arrow. The school suspended operations and locals too feared walking on the road nearby.

During the siege, Munda used the school ration and cooked meals for himself.

SDPO Swaraj Debata said a team of police, DVF personnel and fire services team using a steel gate as shield approached him before he was overpowered.

“He seems to be mentally unstable. We are trying to ascertain the exact motive behind his action,” Debata said.