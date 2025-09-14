Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
Odisha schoolteacher suspended for beating 31 students for not touching her feet

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 03:47 pm IST

The teacher allegedly thrashed 31 students with a bamboo stick for not touching her feet after the morning prayer

Bhubaneswar: An assistant teacher in a government upper primary school in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district has been suspended after she allegedly thrashed 31 students with a bamboo stick for not touching her feet after the morning prayer.

Officials confirmedthat a total of 31 students from three classes were beaten by the teacher for not bowing before her. (Representational image)
The incident took place on Friday at Khandadeula Government Upper Primary School under Betnoti block’s Pratimadeipur cluster. According to officials, assistant teacher Sukanti Kar arrived late to school and, while taking classes for students of classes VI, VII and VIII, questioned them on why they had not offered her the customary gesture of respect after the prayer session.

When some students admitted they had not touched her feet, she allegedly beat them mercilessly with a bamboo stick. Several students sustained injuries, and one child suffered a fracture in his hand due to the assault.

News of the incident quickly reached parents, triggering anger among guardians and members of the School Management Committee (SMC). The headmaster immediately reported the matter to Betnoti BEO Biplab Kar and cluster coordinator Debasish Sahu, who rushed to the school to investigate.

Officials said that during the inquiry, discussions were held with parents, SMC members, the headmaster and injured students. It was established that a total of 31 students from three classes had been beaten for not bowing before the teacher.

On Saturday evening, disciplinary action was initiated and the teacher was placed under suspension. “The matter was treated with utmost seriousness given the sensitivity of the incident. The teacher has been suspended pending further proceedings,” BEO Kar confirmed.

Follow Us On