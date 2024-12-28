Odisha to give compensation to farmers affected by unseasonal rains: CM

The Odisha government on Saturday said farmers affected by unseasonal rains across the state would be identified by December 30 irrespective of crop insurance amid mass protests by farmers over paddy procurement irregularities and deaths of a few farmers. Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi. (ANI)

Chairing a high-level meeting on Saturday, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed the officials concerned to ensure that no affected farmer is deprived of government assistance. Stating that unseasonal rain occurred in two phases between December 20 and 28 causing extensive damage to crops during kharif harvesting period, the chief minister requested the farmers covered with insurance to report to the government about their crop loss before the deadline. “It has been decided that the assessment of the damage will be conducted by December 30. Subsequently, as per the provision of the state and Union government, compensation amounts will be provided to the distressed farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer,” he said.

The farmers affected by the unseasonal rains would get the assistance irrespective of their crop insurance. So far, 1.26 lakh farmers in the state who had done crop insurance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana have lodged claim with insurance companies seeking compensation. As per the decision, the farmers, who lost their crops including paddy, vegetables and betel, will be paid compensation through direct benefit transfer. The affected farmers will be identified by December 30. Along with paddy, the betel leaf and vegetable farmers will also be included under the scheme, he said asking the farmers to inform about the crop damage through Krishi Rakshak App of the Agriculture Department. The farmers can also lodge their grievance about their farming on 14447 toll free number issued by the department.

The devastating impact of unseasonal rains has so far caused four deaths across the state.

Meanwhile, farmers across the state took to the streets over alleged irregularities in paddy procurement. On Saturday, farmers in Subarnapur district hit the streets over the alleged mismanagement in the procurement of their produce and blocked Dunguripali-Rampur main road. They alleged paddy was forcefully being deducted by the rice millers during the procurement process.

The farmers alleged that millers were reluctant to procure paddy that doesn’t meet Fair Average Quality (FAQ) standards and insisted on a deduction of 2 kilos per sack, a condition they strongly opposed.