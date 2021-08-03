Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Odisha village penalises couple for marrying outside community; cops begin probe
others

Odisha village penalises couple for marrying outside community; cops begin probe

Maheswar Baske, a tribal of Nialijharan village in Keonjhar district married a girl of another community six months ago. Following protests by villagers, the couple left their home but were forced to return owing to the Covid-induced lockdown
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

A village in Odisha has ostracised a couple and imposed a penalty of 25 lakh on them for marrying outside their respective communities.

Maheswar Baske, a tribal of Nialijharan village in Keonjhar district married a girl of another community six months ago. Following protests by villagers, the couple left their home but were forced to return owing to the Covid-induced lockdown. On their return, Baske was allegedly ostracised and a gram sabha meeting imposed a fine of 25.6 lakh on him.

Also Read | 4 persons hacked to death in 2 incidents on suspicion of ‘witchcraft’ in Odisha

Baske said the couple, along with his old mother, are now living at his uncle’s home outside the village. “We have been barred from sharing water with village folks and nobody from Nialijharan is allowed to help us till we pay the fine. We are forced to live outside the village and I cannot pay the fine,” he said.

Ghasipura police station inspector Manoranjan Bisi said he is investigating the case after a court in Anandpur directed for probe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Little pup gets helped by elder doggo siblings while getting through doggy door

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP