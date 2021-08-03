Odisha village penalises couple for marrying outside community; cops begin probe

A village in Odisha has ostracised a couple and imposed a penalty of ₹25 lakh on them for marrying outside their respective communities.

Maheswar Baske, a tribal of Nialijharan village in Keonjhar district married a girl of another community six months ago. Following protests by villagers, the couple left their home but were forced to return owing to the Covid-induced lockdown. On their return, Baske was allegedly ostracised and a gram sabha meeting imposed a fine of ₹25.6 lakh on him.

Baske said the couple, along with his old mother, are now living at his uncle’s home outside the village. “We have been barred from sharing water with village folks and nobody from Nialijharan is allowed to help us till we pay the fine. We are forced to live outside the village and I cannot pay the fine,” he said.

Ghasipura police station inspector Manoranjan Bisi said he is investigating the case after a court in Anandpur directed for probe.