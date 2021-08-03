4 persons hacked to death in 2 incidents on suspicion of ‘witchcraft’ in Odisha

In two separate cases, four persons, including two women, were hacked to death in Odisha.

Police said six persons, including two minors, were arrested on Monday in Kunajam on charges of battering a man, his wife and his nephew to death, because the accused suspected they practised witchcraft.

“So far two bodies have been recovered from Samakoi riverbed while the search is on for the last one,” Khamar police station inspector Gyanaranjan Samal said.

In a separate incident, the body of a 55-year-old widow was found in her house under the jurisdiction of Raruan police station of Mayurbhanj district on Monday morning. Police said the woman was hacked to death with an axe in her home in Tilusahi village. Suspicion of witchcraft could be the reason behind her death, police said.