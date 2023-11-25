Odisha youth allegedly pushes woman to death for denying ride on her son’s bike

A woman in Odisha’s Kendrapara district died on Thursday after she was pushed by a youth who was angry over her son’s refusal to give him his new bike for a ride. The woman dashed against a coconut tree and fell on the concrete road hitting her head. Her family members rushed her to Pattamundai hospital for treatment, but the doctors pronounced her ‘brought dead’. The son of the deceased woman said the accused used to pester him asking for his bike (Representative Image)

The deceased woman has been identified by police as Sandhyarani Sharma of Sorishada village under Kendrapara’s Aul Police station area and the accused youth has been identified as Sudhir Sharma.

On Thursday, Sudhir asked Sandhyarani’s son Tapas Sharma to give him his bike for a ride. However, when Tapas refused to hand him over the bike’s key, Sudhir started abusing him. When Sandhyarani, mother of Tapas, came to his rescue, Sudhir allegedly pushed her violently.

Sudhir was arrested by the police after Sandhyarani’s family lodged a complaint at Aul Police Station

The son of the deceased said the accused used to pester him asking for his bike. “He started abusing my family when I refused to give the bike’ keys. When my mother tried to stop him, he pushed her on the road following which she fell down and died on the spot,” said Tapas.