Odisha’s growth 7. 2%, higher than national rate: Economic survey

Odisha's economy grew at 7.2 % in 2024-25, compared to the national growth rate of 6.4 % as services, agriculture and industries sector kept the momentum up, according to the annual economic survey tabled in the state assembly on Saturday.

The economic survey report said the state’s agriculture sector registered a robust growth rate of 3.3 % in 2024-25. Over the last five years, agriculture sector in Odisha grew at 7 % while in India it grew at 4.1%.

The services sector, which contributes around 37.1% to the state’s economy, is estimated to grow at 10% in 2024-25 as Bhubaneswar is becoming the next IT/ITEs hub in the country. Software/electronics exports reached ₹12,904.5 crores in 2023-24. The state allocated nearly ₹58,195 crores towards capital outlay in 2024-25, which is 6.1% of GSDP. The state has the highest capital outlay to GSDP among major states in India.

Odisha’s mineral production grew at an annual compound growth rate of 21.4% between 2017-18 to 2023-24, which is the highest among major mineral-producing states.

The economic survey report said Odisha’s per capita went up by 10.6% to reach ₹1,82,548 in 2024-25, higher than the all-India level, which has gone up by 8.7%. The state’s per capita income was 8.8% less than India’s per capita income of ₹2,00,162.