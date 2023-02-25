On farmers, oppn parties no different from BJP in states ruled by them: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said opposition parties in the country were no different from the BJP in their anti-farmer policies in states where they run governments. Rakesh Tikait. (ANI)

Tikait was addressing farmers at Chand in Kaimur district on the first day of his four-day tour of Bihar to participate in the farmers’ protests against the land acquisition law.

“I earlier felt if the opposition is strengthened, they will work for welfare of farmers, unlike the Narendra Modi-led union government. But I was wrong. There are governments in Bihar and Chhattisgarh run by parties in opposition at the Centre, but farmers are being brutally suppressed there,” he said.

“In 2006, Nitish Kumar ended the mandi system and worsened the plight of farmers. Compensation for land acquisition is being given at 2013 prices and farmers and their family members, even girls and women, are being lathi-charged,” Tikait said, referring to the recent incident in Buxar.

Former minister and RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh directly attacked chief minister Nitish Kumar, saying his government sucked the blood of the poor. “Nitish Babu, by abolishing the mandi system, you have killed the farmers, what will happen to you now,” he said.

Taunting the chief minister, he said “a beggar from Bihar goes to Delhi to beg after boarding an airplane worth ₹350 crore”.

Singh called upon people to reach Bhabua in large numbers on Sunday to take part in the Kisan Mahapanchayat, which Tikait is due to attend.