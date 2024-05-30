 One dead, 24 injured in truck-bus collision in Prayagraj - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One dead, 24 injured in truck-bus collision in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 30, 2024 08:17 PM IST

The injured were rushed to a local community health centre (CHC), from where they were referred to the SRN hospital, police said.

A pilgrim died, and 24 others were injured in a head on collision between a DCM truck and a tourist bus on the National Highway overbridge near Tilakpur Upardaha village under Handia police station on Thursday morning.

One dead, 24 injured in truck-bus collision in Prayagraj (pic for representation)
One dead, 24 injured in truck-bus collision in Prayagraj (pic for representation)

The injured were rushed to a local community health centre (CHC), from where they were referred to the SRN hospital, police said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the police version, 55 persons from Rajasthan’s Nagora district had arrived on a pilgrimage to religious places in U.P.

After visiting Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokuldham, Varanasi in a tourist bus, the pilgrims were on their way back to Rajasthan when the mishap occurred at the overbridge near Tilakpur Upardaha village. Here, the pilgrim bus collided with a DCM truck coming from the opposite direction. Locals rescued many of the passengers who were trapped inside the bus, police said.

Cops from Handia police station also arrived and rushed the injured to the nearest CHC where one of them was declared brought dead, while the other injured were referred to SRN hospital.

Additional commissioner of police (ACP) Handia, Pankaj Lavania said the kin of the deceased and the injured had been intimated.

PHOTO: The accident site where a pilgrim bus met with an accident (HT).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / One dead, 24 injured in truck-bus collision in Prayagraj
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On