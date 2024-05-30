A pilgrim died, and 24 others were injured in a head on collision between a DCM truck and a tourist bus on the National Highway overbridge near Tilakpur Upardaha village under Handia police station on Thursday morning. One dead, 24 injured in truck-bus collision in Prayagraj (pic for representation)

The injured were rushed to a local community health centre (CHC), from where they were referred to the SRN hospital, police said.

According to the police version, 55 persons from Rajasthan’s Nagora district had arrived on a pilgrimage to religious places in U.P.

After visiting Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokuldham, Varanasi in a tourist bus, the pilgrims were on their way back to Rajasthan when the mishap occurred at the overbridge near Tilakpur Upardaha village. Here, the pilgrim bus collided with a DCM truck coming from the opposite direction. Locals rescued many of the passengers who were trapped inside the bus, police said.

Cops from Handia police station also arrived and rushed the injured to the nearest CHC where one of them was declared brought dead, while the other injured were referred to SRN hospital.

Additional commissioner of police (ACP) Handia, Pankaj Lavania said the kin of the deceased and the injured had been intimated.

PHOTO: The accident site where a pilgrim bus met with an accident (HT).