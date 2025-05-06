One passenger died and 28 were injured after a bus overturned on the Mumbai-Goa highway near Panvel on Sunday. The bus driver has been arrested for rash and dangerous driving that led to the accident. One dead and several injured as bus overturns on Mumbai Goa highway

The deceased, identified as Amol Krishna Talwadekar, 30, was a resident of Ratnagiri. Talwadekar had sustained severe injuries to his limbs and body, leading to his death. “Besides the one dead, 2 are critical and undergoing treatment. The remaining suffered minor injuries,” said Gajanan Ghadge, senior police inspector of Panvel Taluka. The injured passengers were taken to MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

Talwadekar’s sister Neelam Mayur Sawant, 32, was also a passenger in the bus and registered a complaint against the bus driver, Narendra Mohite, 37. In her statement to the police, she stated that the reckless and irresponsible driving by the driver led to the accident.

“As per the complainant, the bus driver was repeatedly asked to not overspeed and drive carefully. However, he continued driving rashly without considering the condition of the road. As a result, he lost control and the bus overturned leading to the accident,” said an officer inspecting the matter.

The bus driver who fled the scene after the accident, was soon arrested and produced before the court. He has been taken into a 2-day police custody for further investigation. The police booked the bus driver under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125(a) (causing hurt by a rash or negligent act endangering human life or the personal safety of others), 125 (b) (causing grievous hurt by a rash or negligent act endangering human life or the personal safety of others), 184 and 281 (rash or negligent driving on public way endangering human life) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 134(a) and 134(b) (duties of the driver in case of accident and injury to a person) and 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accident occurred on Mumbai-Goa highway in karnala near Panvel while travelling from Dahisar to Sawantwadi.