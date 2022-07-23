One in three Kanpur ambulances unfit, inspection finds
One in every three ambulances in Kanpur is unfit to transport patients, a recent fitness examination by the Road Transport Authority has found.
Of the 444 registered ambulances in Kanpur, 156 failed to clear the fitness test, meaning 38% of them are not fit, said ARTO, administration, Sudhir Varma.
Despite this, the ambulances - mostly private ones – are at work and continue to transport patients.
On Friday the RTO issued a warning letter to ambulance owners for a re-fitness test within seven days, failing which another notice would be issued under section 53 of the Motor Vehicles Act, asking them to take a fitness test within a period of 30 days. After that the RTO would initiate proceedings with regards to suspension of registration followed by cancellation.
As the process goes, the chief medical officer issues certificates for medical equipment in the ambulances while the RTO certifies whether or not the vehicle is fit to operate.
Varma said ambulances and school buses are concerned with the safety of patients and school children. Last month, the RTO suspended the registration of 106 school buses. Next, ambulances were examined for fitness. Neglecting the fitness of ambulances was a cognisable offence, he said.
Of the 156 ambulances that failed the test, three are government-run ambulances. Officials said that in the last three years, the RTO has issued warning letters to ambulance owners several times but action never went beyond the point of notices.
“Many of the ambulances declared unfit previously, were found unfit again. Technically, the RTO should have cancelled the registration but it did not. According to the records, the registration of only three ambulances was suspended in the last three years,” they said.
Interestingly, it is not just Kanpur where the ambulances are ‘critically sick’; this is the story in other districts as well.
Allahabad Museum soon to open “Digital Azad Gallery”
As a tribute to legendary freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad who laid down Azad's life while fighting the British in Prayagraj on February 27, 1931, and whose 116th birth anniversary is set to be celebrated on Saturday, the Allahabad Museum has set up the first “Digital Azad Gallery” to preserve his memories. Set up for Rs 8 crore, the gallery would soon open for the people, informed Allahabad Museum officials.
Akal Takht jathedar calls for hoardings of Sikh prisoners outside all gurdwaras
The Akal Takht jathedar on Friday asked managements of all gurdwaras to install hoardings carrying images of Sikh prisoners, who are languishing in Indian jails even after completing their sentences, to push for their early release. Various Sikh organisations have been demanding the immediate release of these Sikh prisoners, who include 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinderpal Singh Bhullar and former Punjab CM Beant Singh's assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana.
Amritsar encounter: Magisterial inquiry begins, police form three-member SIT
Two days after two gangsters were killed in an exchange of fire with the Punjab Police at Hoshiar Nagar village in Amritsar, the district administration initiated a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Even Punjab Police have formed a special investigation team to probe the encounter. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural), Amritsar, Swapan Sharma confirmed about the formation of a three-member SIT to probe the shootout.
Western Ghats ESZ rules will hit economic interests: Karnataka government
The Karnataka government on Friday reiterated its stand to oppose the draft rules notified by the central government on the Western Ghats, saying that implementation of eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) rules in the area will impact the state's economic interests. Parliamentary affairs and minor irrigation, Karnataka's minister for law, JC Madhuswamy was briefing the media after a state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
MSP panel: Mann writes to PM, Shah, seeks representation for Punjab
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconstitute the committee on the Minimum Support Price for crops by giving due representation to the state. In a letter to Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, Mann said: “It is ironical that the state which has most successfully implemented MSP since the initiation of this scheme has been kept out the committee.”
