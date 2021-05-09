Only 18+ construction workers to get jab in Mohali today

Though Punjab is all set to roll out vaccines for its younger population from Monday, in Mohali only registered construction workers between the age of 18 to 44 will be given the jab.

So far, only Fortis Hospital and Max Hospital in Mohali have been vaccinating those above the age of 18, as the drive was deferred in government centres amid non-availability of vaccines.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said, “We will start the vaccination drive at government centres, once we get the list of registered construction workers. So far, we have not received the list from any company.”

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said it was likely that the inoculation drive for the 18 to 44 age bracket will start in a couple of days, while its registration is on.

Rumour draws 3,000 people to Radha Soami Satsang Beas

After a false WhatsApp message claiming that those above the age of 18 will be vaccinated at Radha Soami Satsang, Sector 76, Mohali, at Entry Gate 7 from May 7 to May 9 between 9am and 3pm on first come first serve basis was widely circulated, around 3,000 people gathered outside the establishment on Sunday.

As per the rumour around 6,000 persons were to be vaccinated at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Mohali. As per the schedule, around 1,000 people between 45 to 59 years of age were to be inoculated. The police had a tough time managing the crowd.