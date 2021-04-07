Only those involved in essential services to be allowed on Metro, DTC buses

New Delhi: Only those identified as essential service providers will be allowed to take public transport such as the Metro and DTC buses between 10pm and 5am during which a curfew will remain in effect to curb the rising Covid-19 cases in the city, an order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) says.

Officials of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) Limited that run the 6,600-odd state-run buses in the city, and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said their operations will continue as usual, but entry of passengers will be strictly regulated on the basis of ID cards and e-passes after 10pm.

The DMRC advised commuters to plan their travel according to the restrictions and reach their destinations by 10pm.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC, said, “In view of the imposition of night curfew in Delhi starting tonight, entry in Metro from 10pm to 5am will be allowed only to those passengers who fall in essential category as per govt order, after verification of their valid IDs by DMRC or CISF personnel.”

Metro users commuting between Delhi and NCR will have to plan travel as it takes over an hour to complete end-to-end journey on Yellow line (Samaypur Badli to HUDA city centre) and Blue line (Noida City centre to Dwarka sector 21). There are no restrictions on public movement in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

After the DMRC tweeted a travel advisory after the DDMA order, commuters posted several queries regarding the restrictions. “What if someone boards a train at 9:30 and has an hour long journey, Would you throw him out at 10PM?” tweeted KD Singh in response to DMRC’s travel advisory.

In DTC buses, officials said, marshals and conductors will enforce the night curfew. A DTC spokesperson said, “The corporation will follow the DDMA order in letter and spirit. Our major bus operations happen during the morning hours, while during the night, the frequency and the number of buses on the road is comparatively less. Bus marshals and conductors will be responsible for checking the IDs and e-passes of passengers,” said the spokesperson.

A senior transport department official said cluster buses will be available only for passengers involved in essential services and those falling in the exempted category carrying valid ID cards or e-passes. Delhi has around 2,900 cluster buses which operate between 4.30am and 11.30pm. “This timings will remain the same,” the official said.

The official said the same rule will apply to cabs and auto-rickshaws. “In general, there will be fewer cabs and autos available because demand will reduce as most people will stay indoors post 10 pm. The Delhi police and enforcement officers from the district magistrate’s offices will do random checks on the roads. So, it is better to avoid venturing out during the night, unless it’s a health emergency,” the official said.

Uber and Ola did not comment on the matter.