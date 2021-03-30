Operation All Out: 31 wanted accused held by Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police carried out a combing operation named Operation All Out from Sunday night till Monday morning and arrested 31 wanted accused. They also arrested 42 motorists and took action against 9,362 others for driving under the influence of alcohol during nakabandi at 208 major places across the city.

Over 93 people were also arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while 38 were arrested with weapons during the operation.

The police also arrested externed criminals during the combing operations, which were carried out at 255 places. A total of 1,267 criminals were also checked to ensure the law-and-order situation in the city prevails.

The police found 509 suspects allegedly involved in mobile, chain, two and four-wheeler theft cases, and also arrested those criminals who had been externed from the city but had come back.

Police officers said that the combing operation was started to maintain law and order situation in the city, as well as to deter habitual offenders from committing any crime, once or twice a month.

Operation All-Out is carried out every month across the city before any major festival or occasion, under the guidance of Mumbai Police commissioner. This time, the operation was carried out on the eve of Holi.

The police also checked 897 hotels and lodges and carried out raids at 53 locations. Ninety-three people who had non-bailable warrants issued against them were arrested during the operation. “Under the supervision of police commissioner Hemant Nagrale, maximum manpower from each police station across the city, was deployed to take action in order to ensure peace and law and order,” read a press statement from the police.