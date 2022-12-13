Operation Trinetra: Gkp police nab 11 vehicle lifters, recover dozen stolen bikes

Installation of CCTV cameras at all the crossings and strategic points in the city, a drive initiated by ADG Akhil Kumar under ‘operation trinetra’, is producing desirable results for the police officials in working out various cases of loot and theft.

With the help of footage of CCTV cameras, the district police have arrested 11 motorcycle lifters in past two days and recovered one dozen motorcycles from their possession.

On Monday evening, three vehicle lifters were arrested by police under Tiwaripur police station of the district. The police have seized 3 motorcycles from their possession that was stolen from a hospital in Gorakhnath area on December 9. The miscreants have been identified as Naushad, Kamruddin and Wasim, residents of Rasoolpur locality.

Earlier on Sunday, police arrested 6 persons and recovered 6 motorcycles from their possession that was looted from different localities under Jhangha police station of the district.

Similarly, two youths were arrested by police from Transport Nagar when they tried to escape during the vehicle checking drive. Police recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession.

SP city KK Bishnoi said installation of CCTV cameras has eased the police functioning and put effective check on incidents of loot. It is notable that under ‘operation trinetra’ launched by AGD Akhil Kumar, cameras were installed at every crossing and strategic points in different localities.

Bishnoi said 200 cameras had been installed in different localities with the help of common people and 279 another had to be installed. We have shortlisted the spots and have sent the list to ADG zone office, he added.