Orissa HC issues stay order over recruitment of police sub-inpectors

The Orissa High Court on Friday issued an interim stay order on the advertisement of the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) released in 2021 for recruitment to the posts of police sub-inspectors (SIs) following a petition challenging that no age relaxation was given to applicants as the recruitment was being conducted one and half years after the actual notification.

In July 2021, the OPRB issued advertisements for the recruitment of 474 police sub-inspectors. However, it was halted amid the Covid-19 restrictions for two years.

The high court also served a notice to the state government seeking a reply as to why its recruitment notification should not be quashed.

ORPB last month notified that it would conduct the tests in March this year. Those recruited would get a consolidated monthly pay of Rs. 16,880/- in the first year as per Group-B posts (contractual appointment) Amendment Rules, 2017.

Following the notification, applicants then approached the high court drawing the court’s attention to the fact that though the government was conducting the exam one and half years after the actual advertisement, it had not made any relaxation in the maximum age limit of 25 years.

The high court has scheduled the next date of hearing on March 9.