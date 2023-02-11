High court dismisses plea challenging Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s October 2019 election

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed a plea challenging the October 2019 election of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar from the Karnal assembly seat. The petition was filed by one, Ramesh Khatri, a Sonepat resident who had contested as an Independent candidate.

The order on dismissal of the plea was passed by the bench of justice Jaishree Thakur on Friday. A detailed court order is awaited but Haryana advocate general, BR Mahajan confirmed the development.

The petition had mainly been filed seeking disqualification on the ground of allegedly undervaluing the expenses incurred during Khattar’s campaign. There was a ceiling of ₹28 lakh but the allegation said that the government machinery was used to ensure Khattar’s victory.