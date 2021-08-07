‘Ours is first Punjabi film to hit the theatres after pandemic’

Punjab’s darling onscreen couple Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa are set to recreate their magic in upcoming romantic comedy, Puaada, which will hit theatres on August 12, post-Covid pandemic. The stars talk about their film, upcoming projects, coping during the lockdown and adjusting to the post-Covid world. Excerpts:

Tell us about your character in Puaada?

Sonam: My character’s name is Ronak. She is almost done with her masters and falls in love with a milkman, Jaggi (played by Ammy), who comes to the college to drop milk. She has a defense background and the family is not in favour of the relationship. That’s where the conflict starts. There is also a cute surprise for the viewers. It is a refreshing film after almost two years being affected by the pandemic. It can be enjoyed with the family. We had a blast while shooting.

What was the most challenging aspect of filming?

Ammy: We mostly shot the film in the same clothes. The characters were not particularly challenging as we have played similar roles earlier as well but the plot is that of ‘pange pe panga’ following the characters at each step. It’s a unique story.

This is your fourth film together. After delivering three successive hits did you feel the pressure of recreating the magic?

Sonam: Rather than feeling the pressure, it gives us a sense of confidence. We do feel a little nervous as a lot has happened since early 2020. We are slowly and steadily trying to return to normalcy, and this will be the first Punjabi film to hit the theatres after the pandemic. We feel a lot of responsibility as many people depend on the film industry and need work to keep rolling it. In fact, I want to congratulate our producers for deciding to go ahead and release the film. I want everything to stay smooth so that people can come and enjoy our film with their families in a happy frame of mind.

Ammy, you produced around 20-23 covers during the lockdown. Would you say you were at your creative best?

Ammy: Usually, even if we think that we will take a month or two months off that never happens. This time it was God’s way of telling us to take a break. In the first five days of the lockdown, I downloaded all OTT apps and caught up on many shows. After that, I would go to the studio late at night. There would be no one there and I would just start making covers to entertain people as there was no way to earn money. I reasoned that at least it will increase my followers, thus helping with endorsements. My Instagram followers increased by 2.4 million through covers and videos. Then, I shot three to four songs.

Were you stressed out when the movie’s release was pushed indefinitely from June 2020 due to lockdown?

Sonam: I’m still away from all of this. People who put in their money were going through a lot. I was grateful to be healthy as we heard people were not even getting beds in hospitals. Some people were cribbing about being bored (during the lockdown) but life is about much more than that. We are so privileged as we have food of our choice, television, internet, electricity, etc so I had absolutely no complaints. However, when the lockdown went on for months I was scared and anxious as to when this will end. I haven’t met my parents for two years and was very nervous about my mom. I started waiting for the day when I could hug them after a shoot. It’s also made me a bit paranoid. But I also got some me-time after years and learnt photography, attended some online acting workshops, and learnt meditation.

What’s your favourite song from Puaada?

Sonam: Mine would be ‘Dil Mera Ponda Boliyan’.

Ammy: (sings) ‘Aaye Haaye Goriya Kamal Lagi Jandi Aa’

What were the challenges of shooting in Covid times?

Sonam: It is difficult but all precautions have to be followed. We had to apply masks after applying makeup. It was more difficult for the team as they had to be in full PPE kits while doing the hair and makeup. I was already a hygiene freak, now I keep reminding people to wash their hands.

Ammy: I have done three films after the Covid breakout. While our immunity is relatively good, it was scary returning home due to the fear of transmitting the virus to the elderly and the children.

Are you excited about your Bollywood debuts?

Ammy: I am very excited. Sooryavanshi is slated to release soon. I have also worked on Bhuj: The Pride of India with Ajay Devgn.

Sonam, you are turning host with Dil Diyan Gallan. How was the experience?

Sonam: I have not met so many people in last few years. I got an opportunity to meet friends, make some new ones, and meet people I admire such as Satinder Sartaaj and Gurlez Akhtar.