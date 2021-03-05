Home / Cities / Others / Out on bail, rape accused sets woman complainant on fire in Rajasthan
Out on bail, rape accused sets woman complainant on fire in Rajasthan

Police have retrieved CCTV footage from near the crime scene that shows the man, who was out on bail, running after setting the woman on fire and then fleeing on a bike. They said the woman had lodged a rape case against Bishnoi two years ago
A 30-year-old woman was struggling for her life with 70% burn injuries after a man accused of raping her set her afire in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Thursday.

Police said the woman was rushed to a Bikaner hospital in critical condition. “We have detained the accused identified as Pradeep Bishnoi. He is being interrogated,” said Praful Kumar, inspector general of police, Bikaner range.

Police have retrieved CCTV footage from near the crime scene that shows the man, who was out on bail, running after setting the woman on fire and then fleeing on a bike. They said the woman had lodged a rape case against Bishnoi two years ago. “The case is being closely investigated from every angle,” said Kumar.

The woman’s grandmother told the police that Bishnoi jumped a wall and set her granddaughter on fire before fleeing.

