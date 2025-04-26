Over 1000 Bangladeshi nationals detained in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat police detained over 1,000 Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, from Ahmedabad and Surat during a crackdown on Friday night. The detained Bangladeshi national at the crime branch office in Ahmedabad. (AFP)

At a press conference in Ahmedabad, the state’s police chief Vikas Sahay said this operation was an essential measure in the state’s efforts to combat illegal infiltration and associated criminal activities.

The state’s home minister Harsh Sanghavi said this was the biggest operation of its kind by the Gujarat police to date.

A total of 890 Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Ahmedabad while 134 were detained in Surat within a single night during the operation conducted under the guidance of chief minister Bhupendra Patel, he said.

Sahay said police investigations have uncovered alarming criminal connections among the detainees. “Several Bangladeshis were involved in drug trafficking, human trafficking, and other serious crimes. Of the four Bangladeshis arrested recently, we have seen how two of them are suspected Al-Qaeda sleeper cell operatives,” he said, highlighting the national security concerns driving the operation.

Sahay said that all detained Bangladeshis would be deported back to Bangladesh after completion of necessary legal procedures.

He said that investigators are pursuing leads on criminal networks based in West Bengal allegedly involved in creating fraudulent documentation.

“Most of these Bangladeshis had settled across Gujarat and other Indian states using fake documents created in West Bengal. A detailed investigation into these cases is being conducted at the Joint Interrogation Centre,” he said.

Minister Sanghavi said that West Bengal would be provided with proof of how the detainees got fake documents made in the state.

He issued a stern ultimatum to remaining illegal immigrants. “I am giving a clear warning to all illegal Bangladeshi residents—surrender voluntarily at police stations within two days, or else strict action will be taken against you,” he said.

“We will also take strong action against those providing shelter to these illegal infiltrators. Anyone harboring these individuals will face the full force of the law,” he added.