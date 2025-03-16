Over 150 hospitalised following road accidents, clashes during Holi in Prayagraj

In the 24 hours following Holi celebrations, from 8 am on March 14 to 8 am on March 15, over 150 people were hospitalised due to incidents such as road accidents, falls, physical altercations and eye injuries caused by Holi colours, officials said. For representation only

At Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital’s trauma centre, 71 patients were admitted, with over 30 in serious condition, requiring a shift to the surgical emergency ward. Additionally, 75 patients were treated in the medicine emergency ward, 13 in the cardiology department and four in the gynaecology and obstetrics emergency ward, according to Dr Santosh Singh, media in-charge of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College.

According to hospital authorities, 32 people sustained injuries in separate road accidents and were admitted for treatment. Additionally, multiple clashes and physical fights during Holi revelry resulted in severe injuries to many.

There were also cases of eye irritation and infections caused by Holi colours. Dr Santosh Singh of MD Eye Hospital stated that several patients arrived at the emergency ward with eye problems due to colour exposure, some requiring immediate medical attention.

Anticipating medical emergencies during Holi, hospitals had made special arrangements, reserving a 50-bed emergency ward and a 10-bed ICU in advance. Dr Singh stated that doctors and medical staff remained on high alert to ensure prompt treatment for the injured.

Every year, such incidents rise during Holi, highlighting the need for awareness and caution. Experts advise people to follow traffic rules, avoid reckless behaviour, and use only safe colours to ensure a joyful and safe Holi celebration.

Fatal road accidents

In one such accident, an elderly woman lost her life after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while heading to play Holi colours in the Jajapur area under the Mauaima police station. The victim, 68-year-old Dhanpati Devi, a resident of Jajapur Majra Baladih, was on her way to a friend’s house on Friday evening when a speeding vehicle struck her. She sustained severe injuries and was immediately admitted to a private hospital, where she succumbed during treatment.

Following a complaint from the deceased’s daughter-in-law, police registered a case against the unknown vehicle. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem.

Similarly, two separate road accidents in Shankargarh claimed two lives and left five others critically injured. Both incidents, occurring late Friday night under the Shankargarh police station, were caused by intoxicated bike riders colliding head-on.

Near St. Joseph School in Garha Katra, two motorcycles collided head-on. In this accident, 27-year-old Uma Shankar, son of Bade Lal Bharatiya from Sonauri village under Tyothar police station, Rewa, MP, died. Three others—25-year-old Golu, son of Mohan, 22-year-old Rikku, son of Ramesh (both residents of Sonauri), and 30-year-old Rajesh Adivasi from Konia village under Chakghat police station—suffered severe injuries. Rajesh was referred to Prayagraj due to his critical condition.

Near Kalyanpur village on the Shankargarh-Naribari road, 30-year-old Raju Kol, son of Nanka Kol from Murka under Bargarh police station, Chitrakoot district, died in another head-on bike collision. Two others, 25-year-old Deepak and Sukhi Nandan, both residents of Rampur Jari, were critically injured and referred to Prayagraj for advanced treatment.

Upon receiving information, Shankargarh police reached the accident sites, transported the injured to the nearest community health centre, and later referred them to Prayagraj. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem, and investigations are underway.