Over 200 intruders including 93 Bangladeshis detained in 2021, says BSF in Tripura

A total of 208 intruders, including 115 Indian and 93 Bangladeshi nationals, were detained this year while crossing the international border (IB) in different parts of Tripura, said a senior Border Security Force (BSF) official on Tuesday.

The figures of illegal infiltration are higher this year compared to the 131 intruders recorded in the previous year. Of the 131 intruders, 85 were Indians and 46 were Bangladeshi nationals.

“The number of intruders have increased this year. Among them, many are smugglers, criminals. The BSF jawans are maintaining vigil across the border,” BSF inspector general Sushanta Kumar Nath told the media persons at BSF headquarters in Agartala.

In 2019, a total of 236 people were apprehended for illegally crossing the international border.

The northeastern state shares 856 kilometre-long border with Bangladesh of which 67 kilometres are yet to be fenced. Most of these unfenced border patches are scheduled to have single row fencing as there are people living within 150 yards of the border in many of these places. Composite fencing and composite border outposts are being erected on the eastern side of Tripura.

“We hope all work will be over by the end of 2022”, IG Nath said.

The Border Security Forces (BSF) seized different contraband items worth Rs. 12.94 crores from Tripura’s border this year of which 60,812 are Yaba tablets, 12,067 kilograms processed cannabis, 30,070 bottles of contraband cough syrup, 8,351 liquor bottles. They also seized 2,288 cattle worth Rs. 2.34 crores.

During the period, they also destroyed cannabis saplings worth Rs. 7.76 crore jointly with state police and the forest department. Total 25 NLFT cadres surrendered before the BSF in the past five years.