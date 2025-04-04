Over 30 hurt in two separate road mishaps in Firozabad and Etah

Over 30 people got injured in two separate road accidents in Firozabad and Etah districts on Thursday. (Pic for representation only)

In the first incident, at least 10 people were injured when the sleeper coach bus rammed into a moving truck within limits of Firozabad district on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the wee hours of Thursday.

As per the police, the luxury sleeper coach was moving from Delhi towards Gorakhpur when it met with an accident at 63-kilometre milestone within limits of Nagla Khangar police station of Firozabad district at around 4am on Thursday. SHO Nagla Khangar Girish Kumar at Firozabad confirmed that the injured were admitted to hospital for treatment and none were critically hurt.

At least 10 passengers on the bus, including driver Ravi Kumar, were injured. Police cleared the route by removing both the damaged vehicles.

In another incident, a roadways bus from Kannauj depot met with an accident near Akbarpur village within limits of Malawan police station of Etah district in the wee hours of Thursday. About two dozen passengers on the bus suffered injuries and were admitted to hospital by police that reached the spot later.

The roadways bus from Kannauj was heading towards Delhi and collided with container truck while overtaking it.