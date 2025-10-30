Over 52 lakh students to appear in UP Board High School, Intermediate Exams-2026

More than 52 lakh students are scheduled to appear for the UP Board’s High School and Intermediate Examinations-2026. According to official figures, 27,50,945 students (14,38,682 boys and 13,12,263 girls) have registered for Class 10, while 24,79,352 students (13,03,012 boys and 11,76,340 girls) have enrolled for Class 12, bringing the total number of candidates to 52,30,297, board officials informed on Wednesday.

The process of filling online examination forms has been completed, and corrections can be made until October 31 for Classes 10 and 12. For Classes 9 and 11, the error-correction window will remain open until November 5. Meanwhile, the board has intensified preparations for the examinations. Question papers are being finalised, moderation work is underway and the printing of answer sheets has also begun, officials shared.

UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh confirmed that the registration process has been successfully completed and the correction process is ongoing.

Compared to last year, the number of examinees has decreased by 2,06,877. For the 2025 UP Board’s exams, a total of 54,37,174 students were registered: 27,32,165 in high school and 27,05,009 in intermediate. While there has been an increase of 18,780 students in Class 10 registrations, intermediate registrations have fallen by 2,25,657 this year, data shows.

With the decline in the number of candidates, the number of examination centres is also expected to go down. On average, each centre accommodates 500 to 1,000 students, suggesting that around 200 centers may be reduced this year.

In 2025, 8,140 centres were set up for 54.37 lakh examinees, while in 2024, 8,265 centres were allotted for 55.25 lakh students. The trend indicates that the number of centres will continue to decrease along with the reduction in student registrations.