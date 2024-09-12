Over 6.74L rural women achieve financial independence through NRLM SHGs in Prayagraj division

The self-help groups (SHGs) for rural women under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), through which women members are being helped to become self-reliant, seem to be yielding results. Suman, a member of an SHG, tending to medicinal chamomile plants in Vikrampur village, Fatehpur. (HT)

Records show that over 61,867 women self-help groups comprising 6,74,873 women have been formed so far in the Prayagraj division alone, officials informed.

Deputy commissioner (NRLM), Prayagraj, Rajeev Kumar Singh, informed that women of self-help groups have been employed to maintain community toilets in 1,386 gram panchayats of the district. “They are being given an honorarium of ₹6,000 every month, which is making them financially stronger,” he said.

Similarly, women working as Bijli Sakhis are proving to be helpful to the government by taking readings of electricity meters, distributing bills to consumers in rural and urban areas, and collecting payments, he added.

There are 413 Bijli Sakhis in the Prayagraj district. They have deposited electricity bills worth ₹17.45 crore in the electricity department till now, from which they have earned ₹17.85 lakh as commission, the official shared.

Now, they are also being given the responsibility of revenue collection by the administration, which includes collecting property tax, house tax, water tax, and fees for door-to-door garbage collection, along with other revenues, he said.

Women self-help groups have also created a distinct identity in Fatehpur district of the Prayagraj division. Deputy commissioner (NRLM) of Fatehpur, Mukesh Kumar, said that there are 17,500 women self-help groups in the district, comprising 1,85,132 women.

In the district, they have been given financial assistance of ₹64.80 lakh and a loan of ₹2.33 crore to date. Women are cultivating medicinal chamomile plants in three villages of the district, he added.

Suman Devi, associated with the Bajrangbali Mahila Sahayata Group of Vikrampur village in the Malwa area of the district, said that she started working by forming a group of women like her, and today she earns ₹1.5 to ₹2 lakh every crop cycle.

The production of Aonla in the Pratapgarh district has created a distinct identity in the state. Deputy commissioner (NRLM), Pratapgarh, Ashwani Kumar Sonkar, said that there are 12,861 women self-help groups in the district, comprising 1,40,600 women.

Neetu Mishra of Bhagwa village, associated with the Jai Maa Vindhyavasini Self Help Group, shared that she has achieved financial self-reliance through products made from Aonla and has helped more than five dozen women achieve financial independence along with herself.

Neetu said that after forming the group, she created a new identity for herself with the financial support received from the state government.

Hundreds of women, after forming SHGs, have made their mark by growing chilies and bananas in Kaushambi district of the Prayagraj division, empowering themselves financially in the process.