Over 9,000 e-challans issued for traffic violations, 52 cars seized

Noida: The Noida traffic police issued more than 1,000 e-challans for traffic violations such as speeding, drunken driving and parking on ‘no parking’ marked stretches on New Year’s Eve, officials said, adding that nine vehicles were seized on Tuesday night. Police officers conduct a security check at the Garden Galleria mall in Sector 38A on Tuesday night, in Noida. (HT PHOTO)

“With the help of the city police, Noida traffic police conducted intense checks across the district for drunken driving and speeding. We also arranged cabs for emergency situations. Nearly 17 private cabs were deployed near malls, and these safely dropped 40 intoxicated people home to prevent drunken driving on city roads,” deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav said.

According to traffic police data, “1,030 e-challans were issued for no-parking violations, and 272 people were penalised for speeding using the Integrated Security Traffic Management System (ISTMS). Additionally, 36 e-challans were issued for drunken driving and nine vehicles were seized under the Motor Vehicles Act.”

Police officials said that each e-challan for drunken driving carries a fine of ₹10,000, while the fine for speeding is ₹2,000. However, no one was taken into custody, as the police had previously mentioned that legal action would be taken for drunken driving.

Nearly 3,000 police personnel and seven Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) members were deployed on the night of December 31. To curb speeding, police also placed zig-zag barriers at 115 junctions in Noida and Greater Noida and carried out breath analyser checks at 30 points.

Meanwhile, an accident occurred on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on New Year’s Day. “On Wednesday, at about 12:30 am, a Mahindra Thar, heading towards Greater Noida from Noida, rammed into a moving Maruti Suzuki Swift from behind, causing the Swift to overturn. There were four occupants in the Thar and three in the Swift,” police said.

“We were alerted via the emergency helpline number 112. Police teams rushed to the spot and removed the vehicles from the expressway, which were causing traffic snarls. All the occupants of the car escaped with minor injuries. We were informed that they were returning home after celebrating New Year,” said Ankit Bajpayee, in-charge of the Sector 98 police outpost.