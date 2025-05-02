Over a month after 14-year-old girl raped, GRP arrests accused in Bareilly

Over a month after a 14-year-old girl being raped in a railway yard near Bareilly station, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Bareilly arrested a suspect accused following an extensive investigation involving eight dedicated teams and the review of approximately 500 CCTV cameras across railway stations from Tanakpur to Mathura. The accused,30-year-old Chandrakesh, in GRP custody

The accused, identified as Chandrakesh Kashyap, confessed to the crime during interrogation, revealing a chilling account of the incident of March 27 and his criminal history.

The accused,30-year-old Chandrakesh, hails from Nagariya Manpur village Soron sub divsiona of Kasganj district, but currently resides in Khachchpura Mohalla, Tanakpur, Champawat district, Uttarakhand, where he operates a cosmetic shop.

According to GRP superintendent of police (SP) Ashutosh Shukla, the incident occurred when the victim, a minor from Etah district, was traveling with her family on a train returning from a visit to Purnagiri Mata temple in Uttrakhand. The family boarded a sleeper coach, where Chandrakesh was already present. He misled the family, claiming they were in the wrong coach. As the train began moving, the girl’s family disembarked, leaving her behind. Seizing the opportunity, Chandrakesh lured the girl off the train when it slowed down at an outer area, took her to the railway yard and raped her. When the victim’s condition deteriorated, he fled the scene.

The case was initially registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against an unknown individual at the Bareilly GRP station, based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father.

Following the complaint, the teams scoured footage from approximately 500 CCTV cameras at railway stations between Tanakpur and Mathura. To narrow down the suspect, the police interrogated around 800 individuals, including vendors and railway staff. The breakthrough came on Wednesday morning when a suspicious individual was spotted roaming near Bareilly Railway Junction. The GRP apprehended him, and his appearance and height closely matched the figure in the CCTV footage. Under intense questioning, the suspect confessed to the crime.

During interrogation, accused admitted to exploiting the chaos of the train journey to isolate and assault the minor. He further revealed that after the crime, he fled to Delhi and Uttarakhand, believing the police would abandon the case. However, his return to Bareilly led to his swift arrest.

SP Shukla described Chandrakesh as a “shatir” (cunning) criminal with a history of chain-snatching on trains. The accused is reportedly addicted to gambling in Nepal’s casinos, funding his habit through robberies committed during frequent nighttime train journeys between Tanakpur and Badaun.