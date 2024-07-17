Oxygen plant out of order at Sonbhadra district hosp

One of the oxygen plants among four that were installed on the premises of Sonbhadra district hospital during the Covid pandemic, is out of order since past two and a half months leading to occasional shortage here. The oxygen plant in district hospital in Sonbhadra. (HT)

Some parts of this plant were also reportedly stolen.

Four oxygen plants of different capacities were installed on the district hospital premises. Two plants producing 1,500 LPM (litres per minute) and 500 LPM of oxygen were installed in L-2 Hospital (level 2 hospital) while two other plants were near the main building of the district hospital. Their capacity is 1,000 LPM and 45 LPM. The one that produces 1,000 LPM of oxygen is out of order.

Dr Amrit Rai, dental surgeon and in-charge of oxygen plants at District hospital Sonbhadra, said, “A letter has been written to the company for its repairing and soon the plant will be functional.”

At present, the oxygen is being provided to the patients with the help of cylinders and concentrators in case of need, said an official.

More than 800 patients come to the district hospital every day. Out of these, 10-12 patients need oxygen. A crisis emerges when many patients come together in the emergency.

Oxygen is prepared in liquid form in the plant which is stored in a large tank. A pipeline is laid to supply oxygen to the patients. When the tank is empty, it is filled again through the plant, said an officer.