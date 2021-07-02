Home / Cities / Others / Packed milk rates hiked by 2 a litre
The costliest milk variety of Amul, Gold (red packet), will now cost 57 a litre (HT File)
Packed milk rates hiked by 2 a litre

Rates have been revised after 18 months by the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed) that sells milk products under the brand name of Verka
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 01:05 AM IST

Ludhiana Milk prices of two major brands, Verka and Amul, have increased by 2 per litre in the state. The manufacturers have cited the increasing input cost of milk production to justify the hike.

Rates have been revised after 18 months by the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed) that sells milk products under the brand name of Verka. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation is the maker of Amul. A trader in Model Town extension Tejinder Singh said, “The decision to hike rates is likely to have a negative impact on the demand of packed milk.”

Dairy farmers in Haibowal and Tajpur Road dairy complexes had already hiked milk prices by 3 per litre, two weeks ago, citing increasing input cost of fodder and transportation. The revised price of cow milk at these dairies is now 58 per litre; buffalo milk is now sold at 73 per litre.

COSTS RISE FOR COMMON MAN

The costliest milk variety of Amul, Gold (red packet), will now cost 57 a litre. Its lowest-priced variety, Taaza (blue packet), will now cost 45 a litre, while Shakti (green packet) will cost 51 per litre. Verka, which offers more varieties, and a packet of 1.5 litre as well, sells Shakti (green packet) at 51 a litre. A litre of its variety, Slimmer’s (yellow pack), will now cost 41.

