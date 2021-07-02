Packed milk rates hiked by 2 a litre

Ludhiana Milk prices of two major brands, Verka and Amul, have increased by ₹2 per litre in the state. The manufacturers have cited the increasing input cost of milk production to justify the hike.

Rates have been revised after 18 months by the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed) that sells milk products under the brand name of Verka. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation is the maker of Amul. A trader in Model Town extension Tejinder Singh said, “The decision to hike rates is likely to have a negative impact on the demand of packed milk.”

Dairy farmers in Haibowal and Tajpur Road dairy complexes had already hiked milk prices by ₹3 per litre, two weeks ago, citing increasing input cost of fodder and transportation. The revised price of cow milk at these dairies is now ₹58 per litre; buffalo milk is now sold at ₹73 per litre.

COSTS RISE FOR COMMON MAN

The costliest milk variety of Amul, Gold (red packet), will now cost ₹57 a litre. Its lowest-priced variety, Taaza (blue packet), will now cost ₹45 a litre, while Shakti (green packet) will cost ₹51 per litre. Verka, which offers more varieties, and a packet of 1.5 litre as well, sells Shakti (green packet) at ₹51 a litre. A litre of its variety, Slimmer’s (yellow pack), will now cost ₹41.