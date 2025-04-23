Pahalgam terror attack: Retired bank employee from Andhra chased, gunned down

A retired bank employee from Visakhapatnam and a Hyderabad-based central intelligence bureau officer from Bihar were among the 26 victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Chandramouli tried to run away from his camp when the terrorists attacked them, who later, chased him and gunned him down. (Reuters photo)

Terrorists struck at a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

J S Chandramouli, a resident of Pandurangapuram area of Visakhapatnam and a retired bank employee, was shot dead, when he was fleeing the spot, on seeing terrorists attacking the tourists.

Chandramouli, along with his wife Nagamani and two other couples, went to Srinagar on April 18 and visited tourist places. They reached Pahalgam on Monday evening.

“According to the information given by his fellow tourists to the family members in Visakhapatnam, Chandramouli tried to run away from his camp when the terrorists attacked them. They chased him and gunned him down, despite his repeated pleas not to kill him,” V Raju, reporter of a local digital channel said.

He said fellow tourists found Chandramouli’s body and informed the authorities.

“After the completion of post-mortem, the body is being airlifted to Visakhapatnam and it will reach by Wednesday afternoon,” he said.

Also Read: Pahalgam terror attack: SBI employee killed on eve of birthday

Another casualty, Manish Ranjan, an IB officer from Bihar, working in the ministerial section of the wing in Hyderabad was also among the tourists killed in the terror attack.

While his family stays in Bihar, he was working in Hyderabad.

He, along with his family from Bihar, left for Kashmir on a holiday.

“As per available information, Manish Ranjan was shot dead by terrorists in front of his wife and children. When the terrorists surrounded the place, he asked his wife and children to move away to safety and asked them to run away. However, he was shot dead by the terrorists,” an official in the IB office in Hyderabad familiar with the matter said.

His body was brought to Srinagar on Wednesday morning and will be flown to his native place in Bihar by afternoon.