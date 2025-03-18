Painting continues at Sambhal’s Jama Masjid, LED lights installed

The painting of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal continued for the second consecutive day on Monday under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), following the orders of the Allahabad high court. Meanwhile, LED lights have also been installed at the site. Workers whitewash the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid, in Sambhal district on Monday. (PTI)

The painting process was initiated after a directive from Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, who, on March 12, had instructed that the task be completed within a week. Around 12 labourers are engaged in the work, ensuring compliance with the court’s order. The expenses for the renovation will be borne by the Jama Masjid management committee and paid to ASI.

The ASI officials and labourers confirmed that they have been instructed only to conduct whitewashing and not to apply any other colours. Jama Masjid management committee president advocate Zafar Ali, said, “The structure will retain its traditional colours. Historically, light green, golden, and white shades have been used.”

“Currently, the painting of the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid is being done. ASI team is supervising the work. We are also being consulted by them. As compared to 10 yesterday, today 12 workers are working. We have asked ASI to increase the number so that the work can be completed at the earliest,” Zafar said, adding that LED lights sourced from Delhi by ASI are being installed.

The painting work also led to the removal of posters that had sparked a controversy. Several posters had been affixed to the back wall of the mosque, which created tensions in the area. The ASI team removed these posters on Saturday as part of the cleanup process before painting. A total of 74 posters, allegedly featuring images of suspects who had allegedly resorted to violence on November 24, 2024 during the second round of a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid, had been pasted on the mosque’s walls. This act had drawn opposition from the Jama Masjid committee, particularly its president, who protested against the placement of these posters.

Superintendent of police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said, “After the completion of the painting process, the posters of those who indulged in violence will be pasted again. We have assured ASI that our presence is everywhere in the city in case they need any help. Adequate security arrangements have been made at the site.”