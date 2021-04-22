Palamu: SI killed, 4 constables injured in road accident

A sub-inspector (SI) was killed and four constables were injured in a road mishap in Palamu district in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, officials said, adding that the personnel were a part of a patrolling party from Nilambar-Pitamberpur police station in the district.

Police said the patrolling party was on highway duty on Daltonganj-Panki road when the jeep fell into a road ditch near Bairiya More while trying to avoid colliding into a parked truck. “The mishap occurred after the driver of the patrolling jeep failed to sight the parked truck in the high beam from a truck coming from the opposite direction. The jeep fell into a ditch after hitting the parked truck, resulting in the tragic death of a young police officer,” Palamu superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar said.

The deceased SI was identified as Sunil Kumar Yadav, a resident of Koderma district. Locals and police rushed the injured to a community health centre (CHC) at Lesliganj for treatment, where Yadav was declared brought dead. The injured constables were referred to Medini Rai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for better treatment.

The SP said, “The injured personnel were doing well.”

In a separate development, a home guard jawan succumbed to injuries after he was crushed under debris of a gate that caved in at Medini Rai Medical College and Hospital at Pokhraha in Daltonganj on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Subhansh Kumar Singh, a resident of Tarhasi police station of Palamu district. An officer at Sadar police station said, “Singh, who was on duty at the medical college, was badly injured when the gate fell on him. He died while being taken to hospital for treatment.”