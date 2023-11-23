Panchayat buildings in Prayagraj dist: Crumbling edifices belie life span of 50 years

There seems to be gross negligence in the construction of Panchayat buildings undertaken in Prayagraj. These buildings in the district, which were constructed with the claim of having a life span of at least 50 years, have failed to last even half their lease, reveals a recent government report. Panchayat Bhawan (For representation only) (HT File Photo)

In the report, 30 Panchayat buildings were declared dilapidated, district administration officials confirmed.

When information about their history was collated, district administration found that most of them were built only 20 to 25 years ago. Considering the development, a probe has been ordered into the quality of their construction, they added.

Officials say that further action will be taken on the basis of the report of the three-member inquiry committee set up to investigate the issue.

Most Panchayat buildings in the district were constructed around 1995. In such a situation, there is not a single Panchayat building which is more than 30 years old. Recently, when a survey was conducted for new Panchayat buildings, 30 buildings were declared dilapidated. A budget was sought for construction of new buildings in all such Gram Panchayats.

After this, when the district Panchayati Raj officer (DPRO) asked for the survey report, it came to light that these buildings could not even complete half their lifespans.

Bal Govind Srivastava, DPRO, confirmed that a probe committee comprising executive engineer of public works department, assistant engineer of minor irrigation department and assistant engineer of rural engineering department has been constituted to look into the issue. The committee will investigate the constructions and give its report at the earliest after which it will be confirmed how many of these 30 Panchayat buildings exactly became dilapidated much before their time.

The DPRO said that out of the 30 buildings which have been declared dilapidated, the date of construction is not even mentioned for many of them. Now old documents have been sought from the Panchayats and on the basis of this, the age of the buildings concerned would be established.

According to set norms, the age of the Panchayat building is considered to be up to 50 years. If the construction is declared dilapidated within a period of 12 years, then the village Pradhan and secretary concerned are held directly responsible. Even recovery is done from them. In 25 years, up to 25% of a building sustaining deterioration is accepted. But if it exceeds this, action is taken against the village Pradhan and secretary concerned, officials said.

