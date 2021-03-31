Panchkula man held in Ambala’s Kalka Chowk shootout case

Almost five days after two men were shot dead and two others were injured in a suspected gang war at Ambala’s Kalka Chowk, a Panchkula man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the case, the police said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Ambala police said, “Rakesh Kumar, 32, of Panchkula’s Indira Colony was arrested and presented before a court on Tuesday and was taken into four days of police remand.”

On further details and involvement of any gang, senior officials of the police including SSP Hamid Akhtar remained incommunicado. However, it has been learnt that the police don’t want the details to go public that might hamper the arrest of other assailants.

On March 25, some unknown men fired indiscriminately killing Pradeep, alias Panja, and Rahul on the spot, while Gaurav and Ashwani were injured. The police suspected it to be a fallout of a 2019 turf war at Ambala Central Jail between members of the Bhupi Rana and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs.

Ashwani is a resident of Manimajra, while the other three are from Mauli Jagran. Gaurav was their driver, police said.

Four crime investigation teams were on the assailants’ trail since the shootout at one of the busiest chowks of the district, where nearly 20 shots were fired by the accused on their Verna car, who were following the men in their Swift car registered in Kurukshetra.

The CCTVs at the crime spot were also found to be defunct.