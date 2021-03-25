Two shot dead, two injured in gang war in Ambala city

Two men were shot dead in a gang war at Ambala City’s Kalka Chowk around noon on Thursday. Two others suffered bullet injuries, of which the condition of one is critical, police said.

The dead have been identified as Rahul and Pankaj and the injured are Ashwani and Gaurav. All four were going towards Punjab in a Hyundai Verna car when the firing took place.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Hamid Akhtar said that according to preliminary investigation, it appears to be a gang war where the attackers are reported to have arrived in a car and opened fire on the four.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ambala city from where one of them was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.