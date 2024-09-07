Panchkula: Residents demand closure of Sector-19 underpass

A day after several sectors of Panchkula got inundated after just one-hour rain, residents of Sector 19 held a protest on Saturday, demanding closure of the underpass in the area. The underpass in Sector 19, Panchkula, remained inundated on Saturday, a day after the rain on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The waterlogging on Friday had claimed the life of a three-year-old girl after she fell into an open manhole in Sector 12-A. Amid the downpour, a wall at Government ITI Sector 14 had also collapsed, leaving five persons, including three children, injured. As per police, the 20-year-old wall collapsed on a hutment on the adjacent vacant plot. The injured were taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6.

Residents of Sector 19 raising slogans against the administration. (Sant Arora/HT)

Holding a protest on Saturday, the residents of Sector 19 said owing to the construction of the underpass, the sector had been witnessing unprecedented flooding, with water entering houses. They demanded permanent closure of the underpass as an alternative overbridge had already been built.

“Lack of proper drainage at the underpass is the primary reason for the flooding,” said Devraj Sharma of Panchkula Vikas Manch, a residents’ body.

He added, “The high volume of traffic has resulted in significant damage to residential roads, creating potholes and dangerous patches. Missing manhole covers have further increased the risk of accidents.”