 Panchkula: Residents demand closure of Sector-19 underpass - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: Residents demand closure of Sector-19 underpass

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Sep 07, 2024 07:57 PM IST

Holding a protest on Saturday, the residents of Sector 19 said owing to the construction of the underpass, the sector had been witnessing unprecedented flooding, with water entering houses

A day after several sectors of Panchkula got inundated after just one-hour rain, residents of Sector 19 held a protest on Saturday, demanding closure of the underpass in the area.

The underpass in Sector 19, Panchkula, remained inundated on Saturday, a day after the rain on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)
The underpass in Sector 19, Panchkula, remained inundated on Saturday, a day after the rain on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The waterlogging on Friday had claimed the life of a three-year-old girl after she fell into an open manhole in Sector 12-A. Amid the downpour, a wall at Government ITI Sector 14 had also collapsed, leaving five persons, including three children, injured. As per police, the 20-year-old wall collapsed on a hutment on the adjacent vacant plot. The injured were taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6.

Residents of Sector 19 raising slogans against the administration. (Sant Arora/HT)
Residents of Sector 19 raising slogans against the administration. (Sant Arora/HT)

Holding a protest on Saturday, the residents of Sector 19 said owing to the construction of the underpass, the sector had been witnessing unprecedented flooding, with water entering houses. They demanded permanent closure of the underpass as an alternative overbridge had already been built.

“Lack of proper drainage at the underpass is the primary reason for the flooding,” said Devraj Sharma of Panchkula Vikas Manch, a residents’ body.

He added, “The high volume of traffic has resulted in significant damage to residential roads, creating potholes and dangerous patches. Missing manhole covers have further increased the risk of accidents.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On