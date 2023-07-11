Panel shortlists 2 candidates for UPERC chief post; govt to take final call

LUCKNOW A three-member selection committee, headed by Justice (Retired) Umesh Kumar of Allahabad high court (HC), on Tuesday recommended two names from 33 shortlisted candidates and forwarded the same to the government to appoint one of them as the new chairman of the U.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC), officials dealing with the issue said.

The committee, which also comprised chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) chairman, held its meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the names. The committee is believed to have recommended the names of Alok Kumar, secretary (power) in the Government of India, and Arvind Kumar, advisor to chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Now, the CM will finalise one of the two names from the two candidates recommended by the selection committee,” an official said. “The government may issue the notification about the appointment of the new UPERC chief on Wednesday or Thursday,” he said.

Around half-a-dozen retired and serving IAS officers, along with many technocrats, are in the race for the top position in the power sector.

