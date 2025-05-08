MUMBAI: A 37-year-old man died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on P D’mello road in Masjid Bunder on Tuesday. The deceased is identified as Fakhruddin Ramzan Sayyad, a pani puri vendor and resident of Chembur. Pani puri vendor run over by an unidentified car

The police said that Sayyad’s family went to Dana Bunder in the Masjid area to visit his father. After completing his work Sayyad also reached his father’s house. According to the police, on Tuesday early morning around 3 am while he was crossing the road an unidentified car coming from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station towards Wadi-Bunder ran over him. He suffered injuries on his face, head, stomach and hands and was rushed to J J Hospital where he was declared dead.

“We have registered an offence against the unidentified vehicle for causing death by negligence and are in search of the vehicle owner,” said a police officer from Pydhonie police station.