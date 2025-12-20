NOIDA: Two city schools received hoax bomb threat emails on Friday morning, triggering heightened security checks and the precautionary shutdown of several schools in and around the area, police said. Panic across Noida schools after hoax bomb threat (HT photo)

According to police, the school administrations immediately informed the police upon receiving the emails, and local police teams were sent to the locations. As a precaution, school premises were secured and students and staff were evacuated to ensure safety.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Yamuna Prasad, said: “Two schools in the area received bomb threat emails. As a safety measure, nearby colleges, schools and other crowded places were also evacuated and checked.”

More than six schools in Noida were shut down, but police declined to disclose the exact number or identify the institutions involved.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Rajeev Narain Mishra said extensive security checks were conducted following the emails. “After receiving the information from the schools, local police teams, senior officers, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and anti-sabotage teams carried out intensive searches at the schools and surrounding areas, including metro stations, markets and other crowded locations,” Mishra said.

“Nothing suspicious has been found so far and no adverse activity has been reported. The emails are currently being examined,” the DIG added.

Schools that confirmed early closure include Shiv Nadar School in Sector 168 and Amity International School in Sector 44.

In a message to parents, the principal of Shiv Nadar School said, “In light of a security-related advisory received across Delhi-NCR and as a precautionary measure to allow for a security sweep, the school will remain closed today, Friday, December 19.” The school later declined to comment further.

Parents said they were informed about the closure after the school had already begun. “We received a message around 10.30am from the school, asking us to pick up our children for safety,” said Neelam Mehra, a parent of a student in Shiv Nadar School.

A teacher of Shiv Nadar School, requesting anonymity, said the staff was informed by the HR department about the security advisory and told that students would be sent home early.

Shashank Tandon, a parent whose child studies at Amity International School, said: “We received a call from the school around 12.30pm regarding a threat at the school. My daughter returned home with a friend.”